Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALYA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $249.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

