Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). CalAmp posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $268.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

In related news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 238,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CalAmp by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

