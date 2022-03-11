Zacks: Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) will announce $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.86 million to $6.61 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $2.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $20.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 million to $21.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.20 million, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $35.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DarioHealth.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $113.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

