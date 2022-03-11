Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,361,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

