Zacks: Brokerages Expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

IVR stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,581,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 683,985 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

