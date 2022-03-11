Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $3.50 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $210,335.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock valued at $552,668. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

