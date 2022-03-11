Zacks: Brokerages Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.33 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

