Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.51 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $755.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

