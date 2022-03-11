Zacks: Brokerages Expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Brokerages expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $17.56 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $45.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.50.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

