Zacks: Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

USM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of USM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 177,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 164.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.