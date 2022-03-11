Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 799.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,651 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Zai Lab worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zai Lab by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zai Lab by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

