Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 7%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 12,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 710,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

