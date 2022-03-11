Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

