ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $541,350.93

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $541,350.93 and approximately $61.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00395661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00078030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00097634 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

