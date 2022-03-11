Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.