Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.49

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating ) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.