Zel Achieves Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.00400871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00077700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00098502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003318 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

