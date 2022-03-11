ZelaaPayAE Price Hits $0.0005 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. ZelaaPayAE has a market capitalization of $79,156.28 and approximately $99,026.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008044 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars.

