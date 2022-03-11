Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) & GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Critical Review

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GSE Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GSE Systems and Zenvia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zenvia has a consensus price target of $21.15, indicating a potential upside of 340.63%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Zenvia shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Zenvia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $57.62 million 0.67 -$10.54 million $0.53 3.47 Zenvia $83.36 million 2.37 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has higher revenue and earnings than GSE Systems.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 20.37% -0.29% -0.11% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zenvia beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Zenvia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.