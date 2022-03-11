Zero Price Hits $0.0358 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $399,992.51 and approximately $17,392.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00397919 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00077777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00097101 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,165,233 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

