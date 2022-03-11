Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $2,155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $1,093,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

