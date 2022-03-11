Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 36,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,097,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 635,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 424,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.