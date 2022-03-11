Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 7%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. 36,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,097,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zhihu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.97.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.
Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.
