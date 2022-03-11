Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $521.55 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $521.55 million and $68.33 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.00292712 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.25 or 0.01303704 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003323 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,798,595,658 coins and its circulating supply is 12,507,128,505 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.