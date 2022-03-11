ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will earn $12.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $77.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819,550 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 948,948 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.