ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 4.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $79.88. 221,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,714,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 84.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.