ZINC (ZINC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. ZINC has a market cap of $20,272.51 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

