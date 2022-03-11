Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,049,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

