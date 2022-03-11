ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.85. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 13,087 shares changing hands.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIVO Bioscience (ZIVO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.