ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.17

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and traded as high as $3.85. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 13,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

In other ZIVO Bioscience news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 44,965 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $174,014.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Maggiore purchased 28,363 shares of ZIVO Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $100,688.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,582. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

