ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.00 or 0.06586682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.72 or 1.00032364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041867 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

