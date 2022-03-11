Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. 6,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,256. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

