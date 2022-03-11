ZTE Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ZTE in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee expects that the technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get ZTE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

ZTE stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About ZTE (Get Rating)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.