ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 287,557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,536,618 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $25.80.
ZTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
