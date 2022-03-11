ZUM TOKEN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $393,202.33 and $83.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00442845 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

