ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $393,202.33

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $393,202.33 and $83.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00442845 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

