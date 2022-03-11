Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 11718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,316 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $175,228,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after buying an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

