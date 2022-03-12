$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

AMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 13.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,596,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,035. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

