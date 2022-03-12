-$0.09 EPS Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Trip.com Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of TCOM opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

