$0.11 EPS Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CWST stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.70. 803,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $562,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,891 shares of company stock worth $6,124,647 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.