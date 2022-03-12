-$0.24 EPS Expected for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Reviva Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reviva Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 45,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,408. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.