-$0.27 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

