-$0.36 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.41). DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lowered their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $640.35 million, a P/E ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

