$0.36 EPS Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPhase Labs.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

