-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

LUNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Pulmonx stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.75. 426,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,999. The firm has a market cap of $805.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,590 shares of company stock worth $2,253,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

