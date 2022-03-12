$0.72 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.85. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $676.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

