$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:HBCP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 7,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

