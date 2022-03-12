$0.81 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Baxter International reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Baxter International stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 3,832,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,964. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

