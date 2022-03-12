$0.82 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. 141,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Koppers has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $594.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

