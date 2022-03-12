0Chain 1-Day Volume Reaches $86,968.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $86,968.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00030956 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

