$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Methanex posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methanex.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,259,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $21,752,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after buying an additional 460,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methanex (MEOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.