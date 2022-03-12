$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.10 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.