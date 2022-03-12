-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 208,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

