-$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.33). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $5.95. 208,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,769. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.